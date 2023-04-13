Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $17,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.26. 109,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,668,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.64. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 82.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.20.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

