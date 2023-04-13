Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kimco Realty worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $18.84. 2,224,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604,561. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 613.33%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.