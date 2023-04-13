KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $39.40 Million

KOK (KOK) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, KOK has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. One KOK token can now be bought for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000260 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $39.40 million and $901,510.99 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007430 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00023286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00028950 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018091 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,320.31 or 0.99999084 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.07551352 USD and is down -6.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $957,704.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars.

