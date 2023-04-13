Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $20.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on KTOS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $13.03 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $249.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $102,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,504.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 190,343 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

