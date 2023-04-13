Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Shares Up 6.4%

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.69. 75,962 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 508,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KYMR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.84% and a negative net margin of 330.60%. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,608. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.