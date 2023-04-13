L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on L.B. Foster from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $129.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.98.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.09 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 9.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L.B. Foster stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares during the period. L.B. Foster makes up approximately 3.7% of Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA owned approximately 3.99% of L.B. Foster worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services, Precast and Steel Products & Measurement. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

