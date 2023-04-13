L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 2.4% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $200.57. The company had a trading volume of 241,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,209. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.73 and a 52 week high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

