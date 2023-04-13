Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $4.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.2%.

Lakeland Financial stock opened at $58.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average is $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $58.04 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $85.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $38,703.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,344 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $234,648.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,164.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 550 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $38,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,376 shares in the company, valued at $96,829.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,351 shares of company stock valued at $514,609 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKFN. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LKFN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

