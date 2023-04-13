Lane Generational LLC Raises Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lane Generational LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.0% of Lane Generational LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 62.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

GDX stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.82. The stock had a trading volume of 13,483,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,519,820. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $41.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

