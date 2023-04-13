Lane Generational LLC Sells 18,268 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lane Generational LLC lowered its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,268 shares during the quarter. Block comprises 5.7% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 95.7% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Block in the third quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ traded up $2.50 on Thursday, hitting $65.24. 5,307,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,604,402. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $127.15. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of -66.04 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,358,772.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $2,378,136.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 418,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,358,772.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $22,980,775 over the last ninety days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Block from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Block from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Block from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

