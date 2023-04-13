Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Acquires 7,398 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,415,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Welltower comprises about 3.8% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.30% of Welltower worth $92,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Welltower by 287.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Welltower by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,030,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,290,000 after acquiring an additional 165,728 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 3,979.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.63.

Welltower stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 227,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,665. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $98.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 762.52%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

