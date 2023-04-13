Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,686,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,590,484 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned about 1.03% of Outfront Media worth $27,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,149,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715,295 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 16.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Outfront Media by 244.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Outfront Media by 67.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Outfront Media by 117.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 769,040 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Outfront Media Price Performance

OUT stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.01. 588,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Outfront Media Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.15%.

Outfront Media Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

