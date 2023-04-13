Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Has $37.92 Million Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,216,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,019 shares during the period. Park Hotels & Resorts makes up about 1.6% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $37,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,537,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,904,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,813,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PK traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.79. 379,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,632. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $20.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.61 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.