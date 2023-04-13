Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,946 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC owned 0.73% of National Health Investors worth $16,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 152.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.25.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.22. 44,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 12.71 and a current ratio of 12.71. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $67.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.90%.

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

