Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 485,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,791,000. Life Storage accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 71.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Life Storage Stock Performance

LSI stock traded down $5.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $139.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,328. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.02 and a 1 year high of $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.48%.

LSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.22.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.