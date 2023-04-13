Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC Sells 53,182 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,182 shares during the quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $9,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

CPT stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,161. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $97.74 and a 52-week high of $172.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

