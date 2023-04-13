Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $141.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $141.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LEA. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.69.

Lear Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $134.46 on Monday. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lear will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 56.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,481,445 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lear

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

