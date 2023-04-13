Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Acquires 1,001 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Elbit Systems makes up 1.7% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Elbit Systems by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Elbit Systems by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESLT stock traded up $3.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.10. 6,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,663. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.13. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $162.01 and a 1-year high of $244.80. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESLT shares. TheStreet upgraded Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. operates as an international high technology company. It engages in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. The firm operates in the areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR), unmanned aircraft systems, advanced electro-optics, electro-optic space systems, EW suites, signal intelligence systems, data links and communications systems, radios, cyber-based systems and munitions.

