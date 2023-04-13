Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 37,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.27.

Insider Activity

D.R. Horton Price Performance

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.39. 869,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,976,202. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.52. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $104.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 6.20%.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.