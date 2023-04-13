Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Raises Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ASML by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Up 1.9 %

ASML traded up $12.30 on Thursday, hitting $666.96. 518,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,736. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $646.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $581.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.