LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Down 3.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.56. 281,592 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 790,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $470.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). LexinFintech had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $442.25 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LX. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 2,334.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

