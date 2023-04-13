Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 406.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,934 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 50,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,540,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of LIN traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $359.47. The company had a trading volume of 228,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,108. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $362.85. The stock has a market cap of $176.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

