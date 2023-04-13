Linear Price Down 0.1% This Week (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Linear coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Linear has a total market cap of $143.24 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Linear is linear.finance.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

