Lisk (LSK) Price Hits $1.07

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003554 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $150.43 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00009311 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000216 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004737 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001051 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001091 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,674,036 coins. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

