LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

LPSN has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LivePerson from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.64.

LivePerson Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $357.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.32. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.97 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 43.85% and a negative return on equity of 156.62%. Equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $78,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 214,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,470.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 13,086 shares of company stock valued at $58,418 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 67.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 665.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of LivePerson by 187.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

