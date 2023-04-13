Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target Cut to $0.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDEGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $0.75 to $0.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Lordstown Motors Stock Performance

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $124.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19300.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lordstown Motors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also

