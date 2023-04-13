Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Price Target Cut to $0.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $0.75 to $0.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Lordstown Motors Stock Performance

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $124.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28.

Institutional Trading of Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19300.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lordstown Motors by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

