Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Lucara Diamond Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUCRF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.36. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 115,350 shares trading hands.

Lucara Diamond Stock Down 5.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41.

Lucara Diamond Company Profile

Lucara Diamond Corp. engages in the production and exploration of diamond properties. Its project includes Karowe Mine and Exploration Work Orapa Kimberlite Field. The company was founded on July 31, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

