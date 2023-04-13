Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 8.6% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) was up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.79. Approximately 162,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,013,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
LYEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lyell Immunopharma from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $701.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of -1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYEL. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 54,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 447.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 318,890 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the first quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lyell Immunopharma (LYEL)
- Delta Airlines Is Ready To Fly Higher
- Global Payments Climbs After Goldman Sachs Upgrade
- Fastenal Is At A Critical Turning Point
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- Novo Nordisk Charges Higher and Could be Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Lyell Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyell Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.