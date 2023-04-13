Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MLVF opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $114.41 million, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.66. Malvern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crystalline Management Inc. bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,376,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the third quarter worth $863,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $971,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

