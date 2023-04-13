Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.34

Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.34 and traded as high as C$2.80. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$2.76, with a volume of 22,200 shares changing hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mandalay Resources from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.

