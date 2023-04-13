Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Trading Down 1.7%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 238 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 238 ($2.95). 6,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 16,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.00).

Manolete Partners Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £100.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2,825.00 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 253.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 248.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.98.

About Manolete Partners

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

