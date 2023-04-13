MAP Protocol Trading 8.6% Higher This Week (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $103.93 million and $456,464.55 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

