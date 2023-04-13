MARBLEX (MBX) Price Down 14.8% This Week

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for $2.49 or 0.00008278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $128.20 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,925,659 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,509,902 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,925,659 with 51,509,901.6819341 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 2.6277812 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1,609,254.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

