MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the third quarter worth about $56,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 32.1% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.64.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $5.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $342.74. The company had a trading volume of 38,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $362.53 and its 200-day moving average is $304.91. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.80.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 34.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.31%.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total transaction of $221,414.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,223.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.58, for a total value of $221,414.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,223.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,854 shares of company stock worth $659,844. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

