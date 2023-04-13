MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 1,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 64,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

MarketWise Trading Up 2.7 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MarketWise

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in MarketWise by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 110,851 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

Featured Stories

