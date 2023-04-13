MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 1,722 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 64,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKTW shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.
MarketWise Trading Up 2.7 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.
About MarketWise
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
