Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating) shares rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 552.89 ($6.85) and last traded at GBX 546 ($6.76). Approximately 475,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 405,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 540 ($6.69).

Marlowe Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 489.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 566.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £529.02 million, a P/E ratio of 48,400.00 and a beta of 0.59.

About Marlowe

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

