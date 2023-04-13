Martin Investment Management LLC Sells 348 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Martin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in ASML by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 15.6% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in ASML by 1.6% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the third quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus lifted their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $688.92.

ASML Price Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded up $12.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $666.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,861. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $646.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $581.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $698.59. The company has a market capitalization of $263.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. ASML had a return on equity of 74.34% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s payout ratio is 30.53%.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.