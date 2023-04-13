Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Stock Performance

DOOR opened at $90.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.92. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $94.98.

Insider Activity at Masonite International

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16). Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masonite International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,323,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,809,000. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.