Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Acquires 765 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.8% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in Zoetis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.6% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.43.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.73. The stock had a trading volume of 481,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,632. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $190.80. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.86 and its 200 day moving average is $156.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

