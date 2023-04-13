Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 16.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,272,000 after purchasing an additional 609,148 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after acquiring an additional 517,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 19,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 6.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,688,000 after acquiring an additional 69,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,025,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,220,000 after acquiring an additional 257,402 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.06.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Linda S. Harty acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.13. 328,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,529. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.44 and a 1-year high of $242.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

