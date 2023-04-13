Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $9.76 Million Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology accounts for 1.3% of Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $471,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,688,339. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 25.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.