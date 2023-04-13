Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in shares of ITT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 32.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 21.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE ITT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $82.90. 71,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,430. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT Increases Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.82 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 12.28%. ITT’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ITT. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ITT from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $191,622.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

