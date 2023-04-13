Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,521,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618,827. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

