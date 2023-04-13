Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,330 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Air Lease worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Air Lease by 141.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,714,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,846,000 after buying an additional 2,175,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Air Lease by 36.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth about $58,077,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 550.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,019,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after acquiring an additional 862,698 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 1,266,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,263,000 after acquiring an additional 356,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.74. The company had a trading volume of 288,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,915. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. Air Lease Co. has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is -69.57%.

AL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

