Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 270 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total transaction of $27,107.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,189.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,177 over the last three months. 13.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.15. 227,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,864. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.87. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.39.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.