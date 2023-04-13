Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.62 Million Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 75,590 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Flex by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741,044 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,272,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flex by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,223 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at $18,992,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Flex by 19.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,664,000 after buying an additional 1,077,354 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,879.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $261,337.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,879.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,216 shares of company stock worth $579,973. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.30. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $25.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FLEX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Flex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

