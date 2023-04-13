MCF Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 16.5% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 4,037,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,159,000 after buying an additional 573,191 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 94.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,600,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,141,000 after buying an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 64.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 421,653 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 937,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 527,513 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.85 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

NYSE:FSM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.12. 3,407,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,014,958. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

