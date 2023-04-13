MCF Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,701,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,330,974,000 after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,909,643,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Moody’s by 8.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,148,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,385,000 after purchasing an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Moody’s by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,348,000 after purchasing an additional 150,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Moody’s by 7.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,434,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,184 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $146,580.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $452,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.29. 132,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,126. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $339.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.27. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.33.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.