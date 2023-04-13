MCF Advisors LLC Buys 136 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after purchasing an additional 71,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.01. 661,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,970,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $174.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.85.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

