MCF Advisors LLC Has $46.15 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 121.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116,033 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of MCF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,269,000 after buying an additional 35,312,725 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 129.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,229,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,372,000 after buying an additional 9,150,330 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384,393 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,306,000.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 8,668,630 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

